Key CPC congress sounds clarion call for forging ahead on new journey: Xi

Xinhua) 19:14, December 31, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said the convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has sounded a clarion call of the times for the Chinese people forging ahead on a new journey.

Xi made the remarks when delivering a New Year address to ring in 2023 on Saturday.

An ambitious blueprint has been drawn for building a modern socialist country in all respects and advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization, he said.

