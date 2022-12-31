Home>>
Key CPC congress sounds clarion call for forging ahead on new journey: Xi
(Xinhua) 19:14, December 31, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said the convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has sounded a clarion call of the times for the Chinese people forging ahead on a new journey.
Xi made the remarks when delivering a New Year address to ring in 2023 on Saturday.
An ambitious blueprint has been drawn for building a modern socialist country in all respects and advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization, he said.
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liu Ning)
Photos
Related Stories
- Party chiefs for Shandong, Shanxi adjusted
- Party secretary of Jiangsu adjusted
- Yearender: CPC continues self-reform as it embarks on new journey
- CPC organizations to provide care for retired Party members during holidays
- CPC anti-graft bodies to strengthen strict discipline enforcement in major holidays
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.