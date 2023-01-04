Party chiefs appointed for Jiangsu, Qinghai provinces

Xinhua) 09:19, January 04, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- Xin Changxing has been appointed secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Jiangsu Provincial Committee, according to a recent decision of the CPC Central Committee.

Xin no longer serves as secretary of the CPC Qinghai Provincial Committee. Chen Gang was appointed secretary of the CPC Qinghai Provincial Committee.

