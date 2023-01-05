Steps urged to promote principles of congress

January 05, 2023 By MO JINGXI ( China Daily

A senior Communist Party of China official has called for concrete efforts to make the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress better understood by the public in order to boost the nation's confidence in building a modern socialist country in all respects.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, made the remark at a conference on Wednesday attended by publicity officials in person and via video link nationwide.

Addressing the conference, Cai said that solid efforts should be made to strengthen publicity work to provide ideological support and intellectual strength to the nation's modernization drive.

Speaking about this year's publicity work, Cai urged publicity officials across the country to implement the decisions and policies adopted at the Party's 20th National Congress in October, in line with the new situation and the new tasks the nation is facing.

It is important to unite and inspire the people with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, he said, adding that publicity work needs to focus on boosting people's confidence and educating younger generations about socialist core values.

Cai said greater efforts should be made to meet people's diverse needs for high-quality cultural works and to make China better heard and understood by the world through efficient international communication.

He also asked for the Party's leadership of publicity work to be strengthened, and urged publicity officials to improve their work performance.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

Li stressed the importance of fully implementing Xi's instructions and theories about publicity and ideological work and called for learning and implementing the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress.

