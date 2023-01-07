Senior official stresses adhering to socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics

Xinhua) 09:15, January 07, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Friday stressed the importance of adhering to the socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics.

Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a national courts work conference.

Chen called for efforts to provide effective judicial support for building a modern socialist country in all respects and advancing the national rejuvenation on all fronts.

He emphasized the need to put the people first in the judicial system, ensure equity and justice, and constantly improve the quality, effectiveness and credibility of judicial practices, so that the people can see that justice is served in every case.

Chen also called for the promotion of reform and innovation, and the acceleration of the modernization of China's judicial system and judicial capabilities.

