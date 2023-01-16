Chinese delegation introduces guiding principles of 20th CPC national congress in Thailand

Xinhua) 08:59, January 16, 2023

BANGKOK, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- A high-level delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has visited Thailand and introduced the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress to people from all walks of life in the kingdom.

At the invitation of the Palang Pracharath Party, the Chinese delegation, led by deputy head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee Chen Zhou, visited Thailand from Wednesday to Saturday.

Prawit Wongsuwan, leader of the Palang Pracharath Party and deputy prime minister of Thailand, together with leaders of the country's other political parties, including the Pheu Thai Party and the Thai Sang Thai Party, met with the Chinese delegation.

Leaders of Thai political parties said the 20th CPC National Congress has not only drawn a blueprint for China's future development, but also brought new development opportunities to the international community.

