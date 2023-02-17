English edition of work on CPC history published

February 17, 2023

Photo shows the English edition of the book titled "100 Years of the Communist Party of China". (Photo courtesy of the Central Compilation and Translation Press)

BEIJING, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- With the approval of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, an English edition of a voluminous work on the Party history has been published both at home and abroad.

The book, titled "100 Years of the Communist Party of China," is divided into four volumes, respectively focusing on the CPC history in the new-democratic revolution, the socialist revolution and development, the reform, opening-up and socialist modernization, and the new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

The English edition was translated by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee. Its original Chinese version was compiled by the institute and officially published in June 2022.

With Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as the guide, the book is a heavyweight with the most complete content about the Party history among the publications so far, according to the Central Compilation and Translation Press, the publisher of the book.

It is of great significance to help foreign readers learn about the CPC history, according to the publisher.

