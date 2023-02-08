Home>>
CPC regulation on disciplinary action published
(Xinhua) 15:13, February 08, 2023
BEIJING, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- A regulation previously issued by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on disciplinary action against Party members violating Party disciplines has been published by the People's Publishing House.
The regulation specifies the limits of authority and procedures for approving such disciplinary action.
The booklet is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country starting from Wednesday.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Senior CPC official urges political integrity, effective performance of duty
- CPC a political party in ceaseless pursuit of progress: French politician
- Chinese delegation introduces guiding principles of 20th CPC national congress in Thailand
- CPC's advancement of self-governance at grassroots level
- Former Heilongjiang provincial legislator indicted for bribery, embezzlement
- Senior government officials study Xi's speech to disciplinary agency plenum
- Top anti-graft body vows to win battle
- Senior CPC official stresses united front's role in national rejuvenation
- China's disciplinary agency pledges to implement Party congress principles
- Understanding CPC's grit for rigorous self-governance through 8 metaphors
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.