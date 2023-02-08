CPC regulation on disciplinary action published

Xinhua) 15:13, February 08, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- A regulation previously issued by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on disciplinary action against Party members violating Party disciplines has been published by the People's Publishing House.

The regulation specifies the limits of authority and procedures for approving such disciplinary action.

The booklet is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country starting from Wednesday.

