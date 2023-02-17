English edition of CPC history tome debuts in Beijing

Photos shows the unveiling ceremony of the English version of the book titled "100 Years of the Communist Party of China" held in Beijing, Feb. 17. (Photo courtesy of the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee)

An unveiling ceremony of the English edition of a monumental work on the history of the Communist Party of China (CPC) was held in Beijing on Feb. 17.

The book, titled "100 Years of the Communist Party of China," is comprised of four volumes based on the trajectory of the CPC’s history, including the new-democratic revolution, the socialist revolution and development, the reform, opening-up and socialist modernization, and the new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

The English edition was translated by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee. Its original Chinese version was compiled by the institute and officially published in June 2022.

As the work becomes available globally, it is expected to tell stories of China, the CPC, and of the new era in an objective and reliable manner, said Qu Qingshan, head of the institute, adding that the book will help more foreigners understand China, strengthen communication and exchanges between China and the world, and contribute to building a community with a shared future for mankind.

According to Zhang Shiyi, a director at the institute, the English publication is of great significance in the field of translation, and will serve as a bridge with the international community, helping it to learn about the CPC’s innovative theories and practices.

Photo shows the English edition of the book titled "100 Years of the Communist Party of China". (Photo courtesy of the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee)

