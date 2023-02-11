Senior CPC official stresses advancing Chinese modernization

Xinhua) 10:45, February 11, 2023

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, addresses the closing of a study session at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance) on Feb. 10, 2023. The session, which started on Tuesday, was attended by newly-elected and alternate members of the CPC Central Committee, as well as principal officials at the provincial and ministerial levels. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Cai Qi on Friday called for solid progress in advancing Chinese modernization.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks while addressing the closing of a study session at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance).

The session, which started on Tuesday, was attended by newly-elected and alternate members of the CPC Central Committee, as well as principal officials at the provincial and ministerial levels.

Throughout the study session, the participants studied and deepened their understanding of the theoretical and practical issues on the theory of Chinese modernization, and strengthened their confidence and resolution in promoting national rejuvenation through a Chinese path to modernization.

Ten of the participants shared what they had gained through the session at the closing ceremony.

Cai urged the participants to implement the decisions and plans set out at the 20th CPC National Congress and make solid progress in advancing Chinese modernization to turn the blueprint into reality.

Efforts should be made to advance the great new project of Party building in the new era, Cai stressed, adding that pointless formalities and bureaucratism should be resolutely prevented and overcome.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Du Mingming)