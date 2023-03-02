Senior government officials study guiding principles of CPC plenum
BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese government officials met on Wednesday to study and implement the guiding principles of the second plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.
The meeting of the leading Party members group of the State Council was presided over by Premier Li Keqiang, also secretary of the leading Party members group.
The meeting stressed understanding the significance and urgency of the reform of Party and state institutions, aligning thoughts and actions with the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee, and ensuring that the reform can be fully implemented.
As the annual sessions of China's national legislature and the top political advisory body approach, the meeting urged making sound amendments to the government work report, the plan for national economic and social development and the budget report on the basis of previous work.
The meeting also urged efforts to consolidate the steady recovery of economic growth and promote high-quality development of the Chinese economy.
