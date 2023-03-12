China's top political advisory body concludes annual session

Xinhua) 09:24, March 12, 2023

The closing meeting of the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- The 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the top political advisory body, concluded its first session Saturday, calling for efforts to pool wisdom and strength to help accomplish the goals and tasks set at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, and Wang Qishan attended the closing meeting of the session at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

A resolution on the work report of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, a resolution on the report on how proposals were handled since the previous session, a resolution on an amendment to the CPPCC charter, a report on the examination of new proposals, and a political resolution on the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee were approved at the meeting.

Wang Huning, chairman of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, presided over and addressed the meeting.

Wang said the session, which started on March 4, spoke volumes about the characteristics and advantages of China's whole-process people's democracy and its vigor and vitality.

On the new journey, members of the 14th CPPCC National Committee should thoroughly study and implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress and unwaveringly uphold the overall Party leadership, Wang said.

Wang called on his fellow political advisors to uphold and improve the CPC-led system of multiparty cooperation and political consultation, better implement the decisions and plans made and the requirements raised for the CPPCC work by the CPC Central Committee, and pool wisdom and strength to make active contributions to accomplishing the goals and tasks set at the 20th CPC National Congress.

Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, and Wang Qishan attend the closing meeting of the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Xi Jinping waves to members of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2023. Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders had group photos taken with them after the closing meeting of the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders pose for a group photo with members of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) after the closing meeting of the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), presides over the closing meeting of the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2023. Wang delivered a speech at the meeting on Saturday. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

