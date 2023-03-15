CPC committed to strengthening exchanges, cooperation with other political parties: Xi

Xinhua) 20:46, March 15, 2023

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) is committed to strengthening exchanges and cooperation with other political parties to pursue the just cause together, said Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee on Wednesday.

Xi, also Chinese president, made the remarks in his keynote address at the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting.

The CPC is ready to deepen interactions with political parties and organizations in other countries to expand the convergence of ideas and interests, Xi said.

He calls for leveraging the strength of a new type of party-to-party relations for building a new type of international relations and expanding global partnerships by fostering stronger partners with world political parties.

