Xi calls for robust int'l people-to-people exchanges, cooperation
(Xinhua) 20:42, March 15, 2023
BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Wednesday called for jointly advocating robust international people-to-people exchanges and cooperation.
Xi, also Chinese president, made the remarks in a keynote address delivered at the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting.
Xi said countries need to explore the building of a global network for inter-civilization dialogue and cooperation, enrich the contents of exchanges and expand avenues of cooperation to promote mutual understanding and friendship among people of all countries, and jointly advance the progress of human civilizations.
