Chinese modernization on right course of peaceful development: Xi
(Xinhua) 20:35, March 15, 2023
BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- China's path toward modernization is on the right course of peaceful development, said Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on Wednesday.
Xi, also Chinese president, made the remarks in his keynote address at the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting.
The CPC will continue to safeguard international fairness and justice and promote world peace and stability, he noted.
In pursuing Chinese modernization, the country will neither tread the old path of colonization and plunder, nor the crooked path taken by some countries to seek hegemony once they grow strong, Xi said.
