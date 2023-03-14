Home>>
What Defines China | Chinese modernization
(People's Daily App) 15:36, March 14, 2023
Modernization has been in the spotlight recently, particularly after being highlighted by President Xi Jinping at the 20th CPC National Congress. Essentially, it refers to China's efforts to modernize its economy, society, and governance systems in order to keep pace in a rapidly changing global landscape.
In this episode of What Defines China, David Ferguson, Honorary English Chief Editor at the Foreign Languages Press, explains his interpretation of the Chinese terminology, Chinese path to modernization.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China to advance modernization with good law
- "Two sessions" muster consensus, strength for China's modernization drive
- World Insights: China's path to modernization, peaceful development inspire African partners -- experts
- Guest Opinion: China's modernization and economic development an inspiration for Global South
- Interview: China's path to modernization congruent with its culture: renowned British sociologist
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.