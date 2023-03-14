What Defines China | Chinese modernization

(People's Daily App) 15:36, March 14, 2023

Modernization has been in the spotlight recently, particularly after being highlighted by President Xi Jinping at the 20th CPC National Congress. Essentially, it refers to China's efforts to modernize its economy, society, and governance systems in order to keep pace in a rapidly changing global landscape.

In this episode of What Defines China, David Ferguson, Honorary English Chief Editor at the Foreign Languages Press, explains his interpretation of the Chinese terminology, Chinese path to modernization.

