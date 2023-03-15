Ultimate goal of modernization falls on people's free, comprehensive development: Xi

Xinhua) 20:28, March 15, 2023

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- The ultimate goal of modernization is to realize people's free and comprehensive development, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said on Wednesday.

Xi, also Chinese president, made the remarks in a keynote address delivered at the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting.

He stressed that political parties should focus on people's aspirations for a better life and further progress of civilization, and strive to achieve material abundance, political integrity, cultural-ethical enrichment, social stability and pleasant living environments so that modernization will better address people's concerns and meet their diversified needs.

In this way, modernization will promote the sustainable development of humanity by increasing the well-being of this generation and protecting the rights and interest of future ones, Xi added.

