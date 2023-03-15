Frontrunners should support other countries in development: Xi

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Wednesday said the frontrunners should sincerely support other countries in their development.

Xi, also Chinese president, made the remarks in a keynote address delivered at the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting.

For any country to achieve modernization, it should pursue common development through solidarity and cooperation and follow the principles of joint contribution, shared benefits and win-win outcomes, Xi said.

"One will not be seen in a more favorable light after blowing out others' lamps; nor will they go further by blocking others' paths," said Xi.

