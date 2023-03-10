How to view Chinese modernization | To pursue common prosperity of all human beings: Chinese expert

(People's Daily App) 15:35, March 10, 2023

"Chinese modernization" was one of the key phrases of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

But what does "Chinese modernization" mean? Why not use the phrase "modernization with Chinese characteristics?"

Listen to our fourth episode for in-depth insight.

Wang Yiwei is director of the Center for European Studies at Renmin University of China in Beijing.

Chinese modernization differs from Western modernization, he says. Since the Western model actually originated during the colonial period, war dominated its approach to the environment.

Chinese modernization is not modernization with Chinese characteristics as Beijing has learned from – not copied –Western countries.

"[Chinese] modernization is to at least respect your culture and to adapt to your local conditions," he says.

Chinese modernization goes beyond Western modernization, he says: As the largest socialist country in the world, China promotes a common prosperity for everyone and ensures that its fruits can be shared by the global village.

"China put forward the Belt and Road Initiative to pursue common prosperity for all human beings, not just common prosperity for all Chinese people," Wang says. "The goal is to build a committee of a shared future for mankind."

China's modernization is also a "high-quality modernization" which means it includes industrialization, urbanization, digitalization, software and ecological modernization, he says.

