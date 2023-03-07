Chinese modernization provides important inspirations for world: FM

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese modernization provides an important source of inspiration for the world, especially developing countries, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said Tuesday.

Achieving modernization for a country of more than 1.4 billion people will be an unprecedented feat in human history, one of profound global significance in itself, said Qin at a press conference on the sidelines of the ongoing annual session of China's national legislature. He went on to outline five features of Chinese modernization.

"The Chinese path to modernization fits in well with China's national conditions," Qin said. China's success proves that every country has the right and ability to choose its own path and to hold its future firmly in its own hands.

Putting the people first is another feature of Chinese modernization, one of common prosperity for all, according to Qin. Modernization should not serve the interests of only a few countries or individuals, and people around the world should all enjoy the rights to seek development as equals and pursue happiness, he said.

Chinese modernization is dedicated to peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit, and is committed to harmony between humanity and nature, said Qin. It is a new path different from Western modernization.

Expounding on the openness and inclusiveness of Chinese modernization, Qin said it is important to respect the right of every country to pursue a modernization path tailored to its national reality. Efforts should also be made to encourage exchanges and mutual learning, so that all will flourish and prosper together, he said.

Lastly, Chinese modernization features the people working hard in unity, according to Qin. "We will persevere in carrying out the set blueprint until it becomes reality," Qin said. Partisan rift, empty talk and frequent policy flip-flop as seen in certain countries will only make even the best blueprint an illusion and a castle in the air, he added.

"The process of Chinese modernization is a boost to the force for peace, justice and progress in the world," Qin said, expressing hope and belief that the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind will become true as more countries begin their own journey of modernization.

