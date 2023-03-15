Home>>
Modernization not "an exclusive patent" of a small handful of countries: Xi
(Xinhua) 20:22, March 15, 2023
BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Wednesday said that modernization is not "an exclusive patent" of a small handful of countries, nor is it a single answer question.
Modernization cannot be realized by a cookie cutter approach or simple "copy and paste," said Xi, also Chinese president, in his keynote address delivered at the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting.
For any country to achieve modernization, it needs not only follow the general laws governing the process, but more importantly consider its own national conditions and unique features, Xi added.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi's article on modernization of agriculture, rural areas to be published
- What Defines China | Chinese modernization
- China to advance modernization with good law
- "Two sessions" muster consensus, strength for China's modernization drive
- World Insights: China's path to modernization, peaceful development inspire African partners -- experts
- Guest Opinion: China's modernization and economic development an inspiration for Global South
- Interview: China's path to modernization congruent with its culture: renowned British sociologist
- How to view Chinese modernization | To pursue common prosperity of all human beings: Chinese expert
- How to view Chinese modernization | Uniqueness: Chinese expert
- Commentary: State Council institutions reform a crucial step in China's governance modernization
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.