Modernization not "an exclusive patent" of a small handful of countries: Xi

Xinhua) 20:22, March 15, 2023

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Wednesday said that modernization is not "an exclusive patent" of a small handful of countries, nor is it a single answer question.

Modernization cannot be realized by a cookie cutter approach or simple "copy and paste," said Xi, also Chinese president, in his keynote address delivered at the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting.

For any country to achieve modernization, it needs not only follow the general laws governing the process, but more importantly consider its own national conditions and unique features, Xi added.

