Xi's article on modernization of agriculture, rural areas to be published

Xinhua) 17:58, March 15, 2023

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on the modernization of agriculture and rural areas, will be published on Thursday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's sixth issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

In his article, Xi called for sound efforts in promoting the modernization of agriculture and rural areas, with the goal of building up the country's strength in agriculture.

During this process, ensuring stable and safe supplies of grain and other important agricultural products is always the top priority, the article said, adding that advancing rural revitalization across the board is an important task.

Also, the article stressed that building up the country's strength in agriculture needs to rely on science and technology and reforms as its main driving forces.

The article further underlined the importance of advancing modernization of the country's rural areas.

It stressed the Party's overall leadership over relevant work and urged solid and down-to-earth work in realizing the goal.

