Xi: Modernization comes from hard work with strong historical initiative
(Xinhua) 20:21, March 15, 2023
BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Wednesday said that modernization is the result of hard work with the strong historical initiative.
Xi, also Chinese president, made the remarks in a keynote address delivered at the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting.
"Modernization does not fall into our lap automatically," said Xi.
