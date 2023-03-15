Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on Xi's election as Chinese president (7)

Xinhua) 10:05, March 15, 2023

BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- World leaders and international organization chiefs continued to extend congratulations to Xi Jinping on his election as president of the People's Republic of China.

King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud wish the friendly Chinese people continuous development and progress, saying the Saudi side is ready to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said under Xi's strong leadership, China has overcome challenges and achieved remarkable progress.

Highlighting the friendship between Sri Lanka and China that has lasted over a millennium, Wickremesinghe said he firmly believes that close cooperation between the two countries will continue to advance and deliver more benefits to the two peoples.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said he is glad to see mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields between Finland and China.

Underling the vast potential for cooperation between the two countries, Niinisto said he is looking forward to maintaining regular communication with Xi to strengthen Finland-China relations.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz extended his sincere congratulation on Xi's election and wished the Chinese president greater success.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Xi's vision of China's development has been yielding success, which has demonstrated strong leadership in protecting multilateralism, promoting the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and strengthening the partnership between China and the United Nations.

President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach said under Xi's leadership, Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics were a huge success.

As the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games are approaching, China will present the international community with another world-class sporting event, Bach said.

Those also sending congratulatory messages to Xi include:

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari,

Senegalese President Macky Sall,

King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa,

King Abdullah II of Jordan,

President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan,

Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani,

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan,

Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council of Yemen Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi,

Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya Mohamed Menfi,

Angolan President Joao Lourenco,

President of Niger Mohamed Bazoum,

President of Togo Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe,

Liberian President George Weah,

Czech President Petr Pavel,

Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa,

UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum,

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili,

Vanuatu Prime Minister Ishmael Kalsakau,

Chairman of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev,

Chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Gennady Zyuganov,

First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Belarus Aleksei Sokol,

Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization Daren Tang.

