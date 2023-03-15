Chinese modernization sure path to national rejuvenation: Xi

Xinhua) 20:31, March 15, 2023

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese path to modernization is a sure path for China to build a stronger nation and realize the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, said Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

Xi, also Chinese president, made the remarks Wednesday when delivering a keynote address at the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting.

Chinese modernization is also a path the country must take to seek progress for humanity and harmony for the entire world, he said.

It is rooted in China's national conditions and also draws on the experience of other countries, and it carries the imprint of history and traditional culture and also contains modern elements, said Xi.

The Chinese path to modernization not only delivers benefit to the Chinese people, but also boosts the common development of the entire world, he added.

