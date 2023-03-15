Home>>
Xi stresses importance of inheritance, innovation of civilizations
(Xinhua) 20:33, March 15, 2023
BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- The inheritance and innovation of civilizations should be highly valued, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said on Wednesday.
Xi, also Chinese president, made the remarks in a keynote address delivered at the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting.
He stressed that countries need to fully harness the relevance of their histories and cultures to the present times, and push for the creative transformation and innovative development of their fine traditional cultures.
