Welcome to Indonesia, President Xi!
(People's Daily App) 19:49, November 14, 2022
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Bali, Indonesia on Monday. He will attend the G20 Summit from Tuesday to Wednesday. Dressed up in their traditional attire, Balinese people waved Indonesian and Chinese national flags along the street. Experience their warm welcome from the video!
(Produced by Chen Lidan, Liang Peiyu, Zhong Wenxing, Li Bowen and Xie Runjia)
