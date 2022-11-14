We Are China

17th G20 Summit to be held in Indonesia

Ecns.cn) 16:51, November 14, 2022

The flags of G20 member nations and posters are hung ahead of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, Nov. 13, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

The 17th Group of 20 (G20) Summit will be held in Bali, Indonesia from November 14 to 17.

Posters for the upcoming 17th Group of 20 (G20) Summit are hung in Bali, Indonesia, Nov. 13, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

Journalists register at the media center for the upcoming 17th Group of 20 (G20) Summit in Bali, Indonesia, Nov. 13, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

