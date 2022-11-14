Bali, Indonesia, ready to welcome G20 Summit

Photo taken on Nov. 13, 2022 shows a view of the Apurva Kempinski Hotel, the main venue for the upcoming 17th Group of 20 (G20) Summit in Bali, Indonesia. G20 Leaders' Summit is scheduled for Nov. 15 to 16 with the theme "Recover Together, Recover Stronger." (People’s Daily Online/Zhong Wenxing)

