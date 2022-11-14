Home>>
Bali, Indonesia, ready to welcome G20 Summit
By Zhong Wenxing (People's Daily Online) 16:47, November 14, 2022
Photo taken on Nov. 13, 2022 shows a view of the Apurva Kempinski Hotel, the main venue for the upcoming 17th Group of 20 (G20) Summit in Bali, Indonesia. G20 Leaders' Summit is scheduled for Nov. 15 to 16 with the theme "Recover Together, Recover Stronger." (People’s Daily Online/Zhong Wenxing)
(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi arrives in Indonesia for G20 summit
- G20 Bali summit to boost confidence in global economic recovery
- Chinese carmaker brings green innovation to G20 summit
- Efforts urged to help global economy revive
- Upcoming SE Asia visits fuel expectations on China's role
- Interview: Expert says China contributes wisdom to global green energy transition under G20 framework
- Commentary: G20 needs unprecedented solidarity, cooperation to weather global crises
- Global actions for pressing challenges urged ahead of G20, APEC meetings
- G20 Summit to be held in Bali, Indonesia
- Xi to attend G20 Summit, APEC Economic Leaders' meeting and visit Thailand
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.