G20 Summit to be held in Bali, Indonesia
This photo taken on Nov. 13, 2022 shows an interior view of the media center for the upcoming 17th Group of 20 (G20) Summit in Bali, Indonesia. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
This photo taken on Nov. 12, 2022 shows an interior view of the media center for the upcoming 17th Group of 20 (G20) Summit in Bali, Indonesia. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)
Photo taken on Nov. 12, 2022 shows a poster for the upcoming 17th Group of 20 (G20) Summit in Bali, Indonesia. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)
This photo taken on Nov. 13, 2022 shows an interior view of the media center for the upcoming 17th Group of 20 (G20) Summit in Bali, Indonesia. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
Photo taken on Nov. 12, 2022 shows the logo for the upcoming 17th Group of 20 (G20) Summit outside Apurva Kempinski, the main venue for the summit in Bali, Indonesia. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
This photo taken on Nov. 13, 2022 shows posters for the upcoming 17th Group of 20 (G20) Summit in Bali, Indonesia. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
This photo taken on Nov. 11, 2022 shows logos and decorations for the upcoming 17th Group of 20 (G20) Summit outside a venue for the summit in Bali, Indonesia. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
This photo taken on Nov. 11, 2022 shows staff members preparing for the upcoming 17th Group of 20 (G20) Summit outside a venue for the summit in Bali, Indonesia. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
This photo taken on Nov. 13, 2022 shows an interior view of the media center for the upcoming 17th Group of 20 (G20) Summit in Bali, Indonesia. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
This photo taken on Nov. 13, 2022 shows an interior view of the media center for the upcoming 17th Group of 20 (G20) Summit in Bali, Indonesia. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi to attend G20 Summit, APEC Economic Leaders' meeting and visit Thailand
- Ukrainian president to join G20 Bali summit: spokesman
- India unveils logo, theme, website of next year's G20 summit
- US must heed calls from Indonesia and not hijack G20 summit
- 17 leaders of G20 confirm their attendance for Bali summit
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.