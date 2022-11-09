India unveils logo, theme, website of next year's G20 summit

Xinhua) 10:34, November 09, 2022

NEW DELHI, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled the logo, theme and website of India's Group of 20 (G20) presidency next year.

During its G20 presidency, India will hold about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors and in multiple locations across India next year.

"It would be one of the highest-profile international gatherings to be hosted by the country," said the Ministry of External Affairs.

The G20 logo shows the Earth sitting atop a lotus flower having seven petals representing the seven continents and seven universal musical notes.

"When the seven musical notes come together, they create perfect harmony. The G20 aims to bring the world together in harmony while respecting diversity," Modi said.

The theme of the summit is "One Earth, One Family, One Future". The website has been developed by India's leading IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

"India will preside over the G20 summit from Dec. 1, 2022. It is a historic opportunity for the country. It is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85 percent of the global gross domestic product (GDP), over 75 percent of the worldwide trade, and about two-thirds of the world population," Modi said at the virtual inauguration ceremony.

The Indian leader also noted that India's G20 presidency was coming at a time of "crisis and chaos".

"The world is dealing with the after-effects of a disruptive once-in-a-century global pandemic, conflicts and lots of economic uncertainty. Even if the world is in a deep crisis, we can still progress to make it a better place," he added.

This year's G20 summit is scheduled to be held on Nov. 15-16 in Indonesia's resort island of Bali.

