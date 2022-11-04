17 leaders of G20 confirm their attendance for Bali summit

Xinhua) 10:45, November 04, 2022

JAKARTA, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Seventeen leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) members have confirmed their attendance at the summit to be held in Indonesia's Bali on Nov. 15-16, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Teuku Faizasyah said on Thursday.

Faizasyah was reluctant to name the other three leaders who have not declared their presence for security reasons.

"This is related to security aspects and other things that need to be taken care of before the event," Faizasyah told a virtual press conference.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Monday that new prime ministers of Britain and Italy, Rishi Sunak and Giorgia Meloni, had confirmed their attendance for the upcoming G20 summit.

The G20 leaders are scheduled to arrive in Bali starting Nov. 13 and will leave the resort island on Nov. 16 afternoon or Nov. 17, added Marsudi. Some of them will fly directly to Bangkok in Thailand to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)