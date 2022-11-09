Ukrainian president to join G20 Bali summit: spokesman

Xinhua) 10:45, November 09, 2022

KIEV, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will join the Group of 20 (G20) upcoming summit in Indonesia's Bali, Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne reported Tuesday, citing the presidential spokesman Sergii Nykyforov.

"In some format, of course, Volodymyr Zelensky will take part in the G20 summit," Nykyforov said.

Most likely, the Ukrainian leader will join the summit in the online format, the spokesman added.

The 17th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit, which is scheduled for Nov. 15-16, will focus on the theme "Recover Together, Recover Stronger."

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)