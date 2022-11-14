[email protected]: President Xi arrives in Indonesia's Bali for G20 summit

(People's Daily App) 16:57, November 14, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Bali on Monday. He is here to attend the G20 Summit from Tuesday to Wednesday. On the sidelines, he will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from France and the United States at their request.

The G20 Bali Summit is the first multilateral summit the top Chinese leader will attend after the 20th CPC National Congress.

Against the backdrop of global challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainties in the global economy, G20 members are urged to strengthen solidarity and cooperation.

Under the theme “Recover Together, Recover Stronger,” China hopes all parties will work to build consensus and advance cooperation on promoting global economic recovery and implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, among other goals, said China’s Foreign Ministry.

