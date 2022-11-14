People in Bali give warm welcome to President Xi

People's Daily Online) 17:25, November 14, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Bali, Indonesia, on Monday for the 17th Group of 20 (G20) Summit. Photo shows local people waving flags to welcome the Chinese guests. (People’s Daily/Wen Hongyan)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)