People in Bali give warm welcome to President Xi
(People's Daily Online) 17:25, November 14, 2022
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Bali, Indonesia, on Monday for the 17th Group of 20 (G20) Summit. Photo shows local people waving flags to welcome the Chinese guests. (People’s Daily/Wen Hongyan)
