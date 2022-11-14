In pics: picturesque scenery in Bali, Indonesia

(People’s Daily Online/Zhong Wenxing)

The 17th Group of 20 (G20) Summit will be held in Bali, Indonesia from Nov. 15 to 16, 2022. Follow the People's Daily Online reporter and enjoy the picturesque scenery on the island.

