Monday, November 14, 2022

In pics: picturesque scenery in Bali, Indonesia

By Zhong Wenxing (People's Daily Online) 16:58, November 14, 2022

(People’s Daily Online/Zhong Wenxing)

The 17th Group of 20 (G20) Summit will be held in Bali, Indonesia from Nov. 15 to 16, 2022. Follow the People's Daily Online reporter and enjoy the picturesque scenery on the island.


