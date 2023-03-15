Home>>
Xi calls for advocating common values of humanity
(Xinhua) 20:43, March 15, 2023
BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, called for advocating the common values of humanity on Wednesday.
Xi, also Chinese president, made the remarks in a keynote address delivered at the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting.
Peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom are the common aspirations of all peoples, said Xi.
He stressed that countries need to keep an open mind in appreciating the perceptions of values by different civilizations, and refrain from imposing their own values or models on others and from stoking ideological confrontation.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Frontrunners should support other countries in development: Xi
- Xi attends dialogue between CPC, world political parties
- How do the people in China run their own country?
- China's top political advisory body concludes annual session
- English edition of work on major events since 19th CPC National Congress published
- Party schools strengthen Marxist party of learning
- Senior CPC officials submit work reports to CPC Central Committee, Xi
- Senior government officials study guiding principles of CPC plenum
- Communique of the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China
- CPC Central Committee holds consultative meeting on reform plan of Party, state institutions
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.