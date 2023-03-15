Xi calls for advocating common values of humanity

Xinhua) 20:43, March 15, 2023

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, called for advocating the common values of humanity on Wednesday.

Xi, also Chinese president, made the remarks in a keynote address delivered at the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting.

Peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom are the common aspirations of all peoples, said Xi.

He stressed that countries need to keep an open mind in appreciating the perceptions of values by different civilizations, and refrain from imposing their own values or models on others and from stoking ideological confrontation.

