Chinese premier meets with French FM in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:08, November 25, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang met on Friday with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna in Beijing.

Li said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, the relationship between China and France has enjoyed stable development.

China stands ready to work with France to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and take the opportunity of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between France and China next year to build more stable and vibrant China-France relations, Li said.

Li pointed out that since the establishment of diplomatic ties, China and France have always respected each other and treated each other as equals, which is a precious asset in bilateral relations.

Li called on the two sides to uphold mutual respect and mutual trust, work together for mutual benefit and win-win results, continue to strengthen high-level exchanges, accommodate each other's core interests and major concerns, and continue to implement the comprehensive strategic partnership.

China will continue to promote high-level opening-up and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation between the two sides, said the premier, adding that China hopes that France will provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory market environment for Chinese enterprises to invest and operate in France, and actively promote the EU side to adhere to the spirit of market openness and the free trade.

In the face of increasing global challenges, Li said China is ready to work closely with France to jointly address such pressing issues as climate change and biodiversity conservation, actively implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, and jointly promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

Colonna said France and China are both permanent members of the UN Security Council and shoulder the common responsibility of safeguarding world peace and development.

France is willing to take the opportunity of celebrating the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties with China to intensify high-level exchanges, strengthen political mutual trust, further deepen exchanges and cooperation in economy, trade, culture and other fields, said Colonna.

She said that France will keep the market open, and jointly deal with global challenges such as climate change and biodiversity protection with China to play a major role in safeguarding world peace and promoting common development.

