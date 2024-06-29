Man arrested after woman's body found in Australia's New South Wales
SYDNEY, June 29 (Xinhua) -- A man has been arrested after a woman's body was located in Australia's eastern state of New South Wales (NSW), local police said on Saturday.
About 2:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, police attended a home on Johnston Street, Casino, in the state's north following reports of a concern for welfare, NSW Police said in a statement.
Officers attached to Richmond Police District arrived and assisted the woman, who is believed to be aged in her 40s. However, she died at the scene, police said.
A 31-year-old man, believed to be known to the woman, was arrested at the scene and taken to Lismore Police Station where he is assisting police with inquiries, according to the police statement.
A crime scene has been established and a critical incident team from Tweed/Byron Police District will now investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident, including all aspects of the response from NSW Police.
Photos
Related Stories
- More Australian tourists eye China after visa-free policy
- Chinese premier highlights complementary economic strengths in China-Australia relations
- Chinese premier arrives in Australia for official visit
- 'Chinese Bridge' contest for high school students held in Australia
- First human case of bird flu detected in Australia
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.