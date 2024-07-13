Australian scholar sparks 'chemical reactions' with China

People's Daily Online) 14:13, July 13, 2024

China, with its openness, welcomes talented individuals from all over the world. One such individual is Martin Banwell from Australia, who serves as the Director of the Institute for Advanced and Applied Chemical Synthesis at Jinan University in south China's Guangdong Province. He says he feels as though he is at the center of the chemistry world.

Over the years, with strong support from the Chinese government, an increasing number of foreign scientists like Banwell have chosen to work and pursue their dreams in China. They adopt China as their second home, participating in and witnessing the changes and development of this land. They have played a crucial role in promoting exchanges and cooperation between China and other countries.

