Canada, Australia collaborate on missile defence research

Xinhua) 10:15, November 23, 2024

OTTAWA, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Canada and Australia on Friday released a joint statement on a new agreement to collaborate on research on emerging missile threat defence.

Canada's Defence Ministry said in a news release that the joint research is set to understand emerging missile threats, as well as develop detection, monitoring, targeting and counter-measure technologies.

Through this collaboration, Canada and Australia will benefit from access to expertise, experience, unique facilities and cost-effective joint research trials, which will fast-track understanding of advanced missile technologies and inform next-generation defence solutions, the release said.

Canada and Australia are each contributing up to 237 million Canadian dollars (170 million U.S. dollars) over five years toward the total project arrangement, according to the release.

