China files complaint at WTO over Canada's unilateralism, trade protectionism practices

Xinhua) 10:06, October 03, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- China has filed a complaint at the World Trade Organization (WTO) over Canada's unilateralism and trade protectionism practices, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said the country has also initiated an anti-discrimination probe into Canada's restrictive measures targeting certain imports from China.

The spokesperson made the remarks in response to Canada's announcement in late August that it will implement a 100-percent surtax on all Chinese-made electric vehicles, effective Oct. 1, 2024, and impose a 25-percent surtax on imports of steel and aluminum products from China starting Oct. 22, 2024.

The spokesperson said the Canadian side should view bilateral economic and trade cooperation rationally and objectively, respect facts, abide by the WTO rules, and not go further down the wrong path.

China will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, the spokesperson added.

The Canadian side has, for some time, repeatedly disregarded objective facts, ignored international economic and trade rules, and dismissed opposition and dissuasion from multiple parties, insisting on closely following certain countries and taking unilateral measures to suppress China, according to the spokesperson.

What the Canadian side did has violated the principles of market economy and fair competition, seriously damaged the normal economic and trade cooperation between Chinese and Canadian enterprises, seriously impacted the economic and trade relations between China and Canada, and disrupted and distorted the global industrial and supply chains, the spokesperson said, adding that China firmly opposes this.

