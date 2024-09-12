China firmly opposes Canada's intention to impose surtaxes on more Chinese products

September 12, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday expressed firm opposition after Canada launched a consultation process concerning potential surtaxes on more Chinese products, according to the commerce ministry.

A spokesperson for the ministry said China has taken note of Canada's latest announcement to initiate a 30-day consultation for potential surtaxes on Chinese batteries and parts, semiconductors, solar products and critical minerals.

Canada's move, which came only half a month after it imposed restrictions on Chinese electric vehicles and other products, is "dangerous and irresponsible," said the spokesperson.

The action will severely impact bilateral economic and trade relations, seriously undermine the global economic system and trade rules, and destabilize the global industrial and supply chains, said the spokesperson.

China urges Canada to respect the facts, adhere to the World Trade Organization rules and refrain from going further down the wrong path, said the spokesperson, vowing that China will take all necessary measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.

Canada announced in late August that it will implement a 100-percent surtax on all Chinese-made electric vehicles, effective Oct. 1, 2024, and impose a 25-percent surtax on imports of steel and aluminum products from China starting Oct. 15, 2024.

