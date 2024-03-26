Senior Chinese legislator meets Canadian parliamentary delegation

Xinhua) 11:04, March 26, 2024

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Qingwei, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), met with a delegation from the Canada-China Parliamentary Association in Beijing on Monday.

The delegation, led by Senator Paul J. Massicotte and Han Dong, a member of the Canadian House of Commons, was invited by the China-Canada Parliamentary Association of the NPC to attend the 24th meeting of the exchange mechanism between the two sides.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)