Chinese FM urges Canada to create positive elements for bilateral relations

Xinhua) 16:41, February 18, 2024

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- It is hoped that Canada could establish a correct understanding of China, take a long-term view of bilateral relations and provide a positive perspective for their practical cooperation, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi here on Saturday.

China-Canada relations have long been at the forefront of China's relations with Western countries, and the current difficult situation is not what China wants to see, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, when meeting with his Canadian counterpart, Melanie Joly.

Noting that stabilizing and improving China-Canada relations is in the fundamental interests of both countries, Wang said the two economies are highly complementary and there is no conflict of fundamental interests between the two sides.

The two sides are not rivals, let alone enemies, and should be partners of cooperation, said Wang.

As China and Canada differ in system, history and culture, the two sides should respect and learn from each other to expand consensus, rebuild trust to achieve win-win cooperation, noted Wang.

Wang also called for a stop hyping up the "China threat" theory, spreading false allegations of Chinese interference in Canada's internal affairs, or overstretching the concept of national security regarding exchanges in trade, science and technology.

The two sides should earnestly respect each other's core interests, and take concrete actions to preserve the political foundation of bilateral relations, he said.

Joly extended to the Chinese side her greetings for the Chinese New Year, noting that Canada pursues pragmatic diplomacy and is committed to improving bilateral relations.

She said Canada is willing to work with China to overcome difficulties, build trust, carry out cooperation in climate change, biodiversity, public health and other fields, and strengthen cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

She also said that Canada will continue to adhere to the one-China policy.

The two sides also exchanged views on the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

