Canadian FM to visit China

Xinhua) 16:02, July 18, 2024

BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly will visit China from July 18 to 20 at the invitation of Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced on Thursday.

