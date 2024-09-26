Home>>
China announces anti-discrimination probe into Canada's restrictive measures
15:24, September 26, 2024
BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) on Thursday announced an anti-discrimination investigation into Canada's restrictive measures targeting certain imports from China.
Preliminary evidence and information obtained by the MOC indicates that Canada's planned additional tariffs and other restrictive measures on imports of Chinese electric vehicles, and steel and aluminum products are discriminatory trade practices, according to China's foreign trade law, the MOC said in an online statement.
The investigation began the same day as the announcement and is expected to last for three months, with the possibility of extension under special circumstances.
