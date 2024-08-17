2024 Canadian National Exhibition held in Toronto
People enjoy themselves at the game zone of the 2024 Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 16, 2024. As one of the largest community events in Canada, the annual 18-day event kicked off here on Friday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Children try on VR glasses to experience a virtual reality tour of Canadian food and farming at the 2024 Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 16, 2024. As one of the largest community events in Canada, the annual 18-day event kicked off here on Friday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
People visit a garden show at the 2024 Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 16, 2024. As one of the largest community events in Canada, the annual 18-day event kicked off here on Friday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
People look at alpacas at the 2024 Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 16, 2024. As one of the largest community events in Canada, the annual 18-day event kicked off here on Friday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
People visit the 2024 Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 16, 2024. As one of the largest community events in Canada, the annual 18-day event kicked off here on Friday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
