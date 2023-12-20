Canada's CPI rises 3.1 pct in November

Xinhua) 09:02, December 20, 2023

A customer shops at a grocery store in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Dec. 19, 2023. Canada's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.1 percent on a year-over-year basis in November, matching the same rate in October, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

OTTAWA, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- Canada's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.1 percent on a year-over-year basis in November, matching the same rate in October, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

Higher prices for travel tours put upward pressure on the CPI. Offsetting the upward pressure was slower price growth for food alongside lower prices for cellular services and fuel oil, the national statistical agency said.

Excluding food and energy, the CPI increased 3.5 percent in November, following a 3.4 percent gain in October, it said.

According to the agency, Canadians continued to feel the impact of higher prices for mortgage interest costs, food purchased from stores and rent, which were the largest contributors to the year-over-year increase in November.

On monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.1 percent in November, the same growth rate as in October. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.3 percent in November, Statistics Canada said.

