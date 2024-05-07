Pro-Palestinian protesters seen in encampment on Vancouver campus of University of British Columbia

Xinhua) 09:49, May 07, 2024

People are seen near an encampment on the Vancouver campus of the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 6, 2024. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Pro-Palestinian protesters are seen in an encampment on the Vancouver campus of the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 6, 2024. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Pro-Palestinian protesters are seen in an encampment on the Vancouver campus of the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 6, 2024. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People are seen near an encampment on the Vancouver campus of the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 6, 2024. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Pro-Palestinian protesters are seen in an encampment on the Vancouver campus of the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 6, 2024. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)