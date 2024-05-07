Home>>
Xi calls for immediate, comprehensive, sustainable ceasefire in Gaza
(Xinhua) 09:13, May 07, 2024
PARIS, May 6 (Xinhua) -- China calls on all parties to work for an immediate, comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire in Gaza, and supports the full membership of Palestine in the United Nations, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Monday.
The prolonged tragedy of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is a test for human conscience, and the international community must act, Xi made the remarks when he jointly met the press with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.
China supports restoring to Palestine its legitimate national rights and restarting the two-State solution, so as to achieve lasting peace in the Middle East, he said.
